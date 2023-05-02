The utility company says it has the right to recover losses due to electricity tampering.

PETALING JAYA: Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) said today it would file an appeal before the High Court to challenge the award of RM30,000 in damages to a factory worker over electricity tampering claims.

The magistrates’ court had on April 28 allowed Eazrie Hafizie Aris’s counterclaim against TNB for emotional distress over false claims of electricity tampering.

TNB had filed a lawsuit claiming RM26,811.75 from Eazrie.

Responding to the court decision, the company said in a statement that it had basis for an appeal, adding: “We will file an appeal in the near future.”

It affirmed that it had the right under Section 38(3) of the Electricity Supply Act to recover losses due to electricity tampering.

Lawyer Esmael Shah Shahrudin, appearing for Eazrie, had earlier said his client had lodged six police reports against TNB over the tampering claim.

However, TNB insisted on pursuing the claim in court.

“My client never opened any account with TNB. The allegations have caused him to suffer from a major depressive disorder and distress until today,” Esmael had told FMT.