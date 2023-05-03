Preliminary investigations show that the migrants were charged RM150 each by the local men.

KOTA BHARU: The General Operations Force (GOF) arrested three men suspected of acting as “transporters” for 20 illegal Myanmar immigrants in Kampung Lundang here yesterday.

Kelantan police chief Zaki Harun said the suspects were arrested together with the illegal immigrants in their cars at 12.30am.

The GOF Battalion 8 team inspected three vehicles, where they found three local men, 16 Myanmar men and four Myanmar women.

“The foreigners did not have any valid identification documents and they were arrested,” said Zaki in a statement.

Zaki said preliminary investigations showed that the three local men charged each of the migrants RM150 to transport them.

“The local suspects have been detained under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 while the 20 Myanmar migrants have been held under the Immigration Act.”