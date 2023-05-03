The requirements were imposed by the environment department when it approved the Penang South Islands project.

GEORGE TOWN: The environment department’s 71 conditions in its conditional approval for the Penang South Islands (PSI) project will be made public on Friday.

Chief minister Chow Kon Yeow said the conditions will be published on the Penang Infrastructure Corporation’s (PIC) website.

Chow had held a press conference on the proposed developments on Island A of the PSI, which is the biggest of the three proposed islands under the mega-reclamation project.

He said the island will be named “Silicon Island” and will function as an extension to the Bayan Lepas Free Industrial Zone. Seven hundred out of 2,300 acres on the island will be used to set up a high-tech industrial park called Green Tech Park.

PIC is the special purpose vehicle formed by the state government to implement the PSI project and the Penang Transport Master Plan (PTMP).

Previously, environmental group Sahabat Alam Malaysia urged the environment director-general to disclose the 71 conditions imposed on the project and the grounds for approving it.

The PSI project will cover a total of 1,620ha off the southern coast, between Permatang Damar Laut and Gertak Sanggul. The sale of reclaimed land and property will help finance the PTMP, in which new highways and a transit system would be built.