The sessions court earlier found the Rumah Bonda founder guilty of neglecting and abusing a Down Syndrome teenager known as Bella.

KUALA LUMPUR: The sessions court here has sentenced Rumah Bonda founder Siti Bainun Ahd Razali to 12 years in prison for child abuse.

Judge Izralizam Sanusi handed down the sentence to her after hearing submissions on mitigation from her lawyer, Farhan Maaruf, and deputy public prosecutor Zahida Zakaria.

The court had earlier found Siti Bainun guilty on both charges under Section 31(1) of the Child Act for neglecting and abusing a Down Syndrome teenager known as Bella.

