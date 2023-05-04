Brickfields district police chief Amihizam Shukor says a complaint was received on April 23 from a resident.

PETALING JAYA: Police have arrested a husband and wife after they allegedly abused their 39-year-old maid in Jalan Hujan Emas 3, Kuala Lumpur.

Brickfields district police chief Amihizam Shukor said in a statement today that they received a complaint on April 23 from a resident living in the area.

Initial investigations revealed the maid suffered serious injuries, with her entire body covered in burns as well as bruises on her eyes and face.

The victim was treated at University Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM) and has been placed in a shelter.

“The victim worked as a maid for a year-and-a-half and stated that she was often beaten, slapped and burned using a hot iron by her employers,” said Amihizam, adding that the man was 34 years old while his wife was 33.

“The husband works as a site manager at a construction site. They were arrested on April 23.”

He added that the items believed to have been used to harm her have been seized to assist in the investigation.

The suspect will be brought to the Kuala Lumpur court tomorrow to be charged under the Penal Code and Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (Atipsom) 2007.