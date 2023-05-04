The DAP chairman says the party will take action against those who refuse to listen.

PETALING JAYA: DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng has warned party leaders and members to refrain from making public statements related to posts and candidates for the coming state elections.

He said the party will take action against those who refuse to listen or ignore the warning.

“The party makes the final decision on posts and election candidates. Therefore, leave all public statements to the top national leadership, especially party secretary-general Loke Siew Fook.

“This will prevent our political opponents from manipulating any remarks in the run-up to the state elections,” he said in a statement today.

Lim said he felt compelled to release a statement after an online news portal published a report about the Penang DAP leadership and a few of its assemblymen.

He said the news portal retracted the report and apologised after realising it could not stand up to “factual scrutiny” and that its report was “baseless”.

“For a reputable premier online news portal to indulge in such irresponsible reporting is a salutary reminder of how extensive and exhaustive DAP’s opponents, both from within and without, are in their intent to stoke up division and dissension to disrupt and even sabotage our winning chances in the coming state elections,” he said.

Six states – Pakatan Harapan-controlled Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Penang as well as PAS-led Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah – will hold elections after June.