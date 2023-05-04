Party deputy information chief Razeef Rakimin says the opposition should focus on pressing issues facing the rakyat instead of politicking.

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional should focus on becoming an effective opposition instead of being fixated on toppling the government, a PKR leader said following speculation of a plot to oust Anwar Ibrahim as prime minister.

PN should be speaking up on issues concerning Malaysians, PKR deputy information chief Razeef Rakimin said. This includes addressing water supply problems in states it controls, namely Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah.

“It would be much better if the opposition focuses on resolving this issue that is plaguing the rakyat in these states rather than politicking, or else they will be ‘toppled’,” he said in a statement.

Razeef said this in response to rumours of a conspiracy to topple the government.

It was said that at least 10 MPs who had previously backed PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin for prime minister after the 15th general election were planning to force by-elections.

They were said to be planning to quit from their parties, thereby invoking the anti-hopping law which will cause their seats to be vacated.

A cryptic social media post by Bersatu leader Faiz Na’aman further fuelled speculation. In the post, the Bersatu Supreme Council member said: “Already 126… if it’s true, thank God.”

A source was reported as saying that Istana Negara would not entertain any claim by any party that Anwar had lost majority support, while the Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar had expressed concern over reports about political instability, saying “enough is enough”.

Anwar has also dismissed the rumours.