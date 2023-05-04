Hairi Mad Shah says there is a possibility that the letter has been edited by certain parties to tarnish his image.

PETALING JAYA: Johor exco member Hairi Mad Shah has denied allegations of power abuse following claims he issued a support letter for his father, Mad Shah Alus, to help “facilitate” government-related dealings.

The state executive councillor in charge of youth, sports, entrepreneur development, cooperatives, and human resources described the allegations as irresponsible because the matter involved his family.

“I’ve been asked by many of my media friends regarding a copy of a (support) letter that went viral and a few social media postings which accused me of abusing my power.

“I deny issuing the support letter and I had nothing to do with its contents,” said Hairi in a statement.

The Larkin assemblyman also told those making the claims to provide evidence to back their allegations.

He also did not deny the possibility that the letter was edited by certain parties to tarnish his reputation.

“With the availability of various applications and technology today, it is possible that this letter has been edited by certain parties,” he said.