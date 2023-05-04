The Sarawak premier says he is not aware about the document and does not have much knowledge about the claims that there are conspiracies to topple the federal government.

PETALING JAYA: Abang Johari Openg says he is not aware of former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s “Malay Proclamation” as he is too busy celebrating Hari Raya.

When asked by reporters after attending a Hari Raya do at Kota Samarahan, the Sarawak premier dismissed the issue as a Peninsular Malaysia matter, saying that he has no knowledge of the document.

“How would I know? We are still busy celebrating Hari Raya in Sarawak, and then there is the Gawai celebration.

“Why should I be bothered about issues there (in Peninsular Malaysia)?” he was quoted as saying by the Borneo Post.

Abang Johari also said that he did not have much knowledge about the allegations that there were conspiracies to overthrow the federal government, adding that he only knew what he read on social media.

According to reports, the “Malay Proclamation” is a 12-point document prepared by Mahathir with the aim of uniting the Malay community and to “restore their political power”.

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang and several leaders of the Islamic party have signed the proclamation.

Three Bersatu leaders – its deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu, information chief Razali Idris and Supreme Council member Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid – have also signed the document in their personal capacity.

Former Ampang MP Zuraida Kamaruddin also met with Mahathir to discuss the proclamation.