Police received a report from a welfare officer on the alleged abuse of the 14-year-old boy.

KUALA LUMPUR: A woman has been remanded for five days from yesterday to assist in investigations into a case of sexual assault against her 14-year-old son.

Kuala Selangor district police chief Ramli Kasa said the 33-year-old suspect was remanded to allow further investigations under Section 14 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 and Section 5 of the same Act.

He said the suspect was arrested at her home in Puncak Alam, Shah Alam, Selangor, on Tuesday after police received a report from a social welfare department officer.

The welfare officer had informed the police after receiving information about the alleged abuse through a video obtained from an unknown person.

“As soon as the report was made, police arrested the woman and confiscated the mobile phone used to record the video.

“Investigations revealed that the victim was the third of five siblings and the incident took place in a room at the suspect’s house. It is believed that the video was recorded in November last year,” Ramli said when contacted by Bernama TV.

Initial investigations also revealed that the woman’s husband was currently serving a prison sentence. A urine test on the woman found her negative for drugs.

Ramli, meanwhile, said that all the suspect’s children, aged between 9 and 17, are now under the care of the welfare department.