PUTRAJAYA: Twenty-three Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) personnel have been subjected to disciplinary action, including dismissal for misconduct, from 2020 to 2022.

The offences included negligence, absenteeism and engaging in criminal activities, said MACC’s complaints committee chairman, Asariah Mior Shaharuddin.

Of the 23, 10 were dismissed for being involved in criminal activities, and a majority of those subjected to disciplinary action were personnel who had been in office for fewer than 10 years.

“Although the number (of cases involving) disciplinary action is low, at 0.3% of 2,800 personnel, it should not be taken lightly, as the community has high expectations of MACC.

“MACC should be seen as clean and having high integrity personnel who do not compromise with any misconduct,” Bernama quoted her as saying at the MACC headquarters.

The committee is one of the five independent panels established by the MACC Act 2009 and is responsible for monitoring the manner in which MACC handles non-criminal complaints against its personnel.

In addition, it identifies weaknesses in work procedures and matters related to complaints and suggestions for improvement.

“In the 14 years since the committee was set up, 31 proposals have been submitted to improve MACC’s operational procedures,” Asariah said.

“The latest proposal concerns internal control over serious financial indebtedness, internal control over the loss of case items, and strengthening MACC’s internal complaint management system.”