Performances from well-known singers, dancers, and artistes usher in the regional sporting carnival.

PHNOM PENH: After 64 years of waiting, Southeast Asia’s largest sporting event began in Cambodia tonight as the 2023 SEA Games opened in spectacular fashion.

As the hosts, Cambodia staged an eye-catching opening ceremony in a blaze of colour, lights and fireworks at the Morodok Techo national stadium which was constructed specifically for the Games.

The opening ceremony comes seven days after matches had begun in the first event, cricket.

The May 5-17 biennial sporting extravaganza began with the countdown ceremony after about 75,000 spectators were entertained with a variety of art performances from well-known singers, dancers, and artistes to usher in the historical regional event.

The ceremony continued with 64 children parading the Cambodian flag which refers to the 64 years of the kingdom awaiting its turn to host the Southeast Asian Games, and a rendition of the Cambodian national anthem that ‘rocked’ the stadium.

Spectators were then treated to a series of National March of Cambodia performances that tell the history of Cambodia across the ages, which lasted for about one hour.

They then greeted the 11 participating countries with thunderous applause as the athletes and officials marched into the stadium in alphabetical order, starting with Brunei.

Malaysia were the fifth to march in, represented by a delegation of about 42 people, including flagbearer R Sharmendran, chef de mission Nasir Ali and his two deputies, Shalin Zulkifli and Sharon Wee, and the national petanque squad.

Malaysian batik was chosen as the official dress for the parade because it symbolises Malaysian identity and culture.

The men were in blue, symbolising peace in the sports arena while the women were in red, representing courage and aggressive spirit in the pursuit of victory.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen declared the Games open, just after the Southeast Asian Games Federation flag-raising ceremony and an oath-taking ceremony read by athletes and competition judges’ representatives respectively.

This was followed by an incredible cauldron-lighting ceremony with Sorn Seavmey, taekwondo gold medallist at the 2014 Asian Games, given the honour before fireworks were let off illuminating the Phnom Penh night sky.

This SEA Games will serve as Malaysia’s launchpad for the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou in September before embarking on the 2024 Paris mission to bring home the elusive Olympic gold medal.