A jibe by Anwar Ibrahim about the previous finance minister is used against him by Puncak Borneo MP Willie Mongin.

PETALING JAYA: A jibe by finance minister Anwar Ibrahim about his predecessor has been turned back on Anwar himself by a Sarawak MP following the increase in interest rate announced by Bank Negara Malaysia.

“Is the current finance minister a minister for the bank owners or for the rakyat?” said a posting on the Facebook account of Puncak Borneo MP Willie Mongin.

It was attached to a news report of Anwar criticising his predecessor Tengku Zafrul Aziz for an increase in the overnight policy rate in 2022, at which Anwar had posed the same question to Tengku Zafrul while campaigning at the 2022 general election.

The OPR (the inter-bank lending rate) was increased by 25 basis points to 3%, which caused concerns that Malaysians would have to pay more to service their bank loans.