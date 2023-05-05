In an affidavit for its judicial review application, the party said it was not served with a seizure order.

PETALING JAYA: Bersatu has accused the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission of contempt of court in seizing the party’s bank accounts, despite a dispute in court over the freezing of the accounts.

In an affidavit filed to support its application for a judicial review of MACC’s action, Bersatu executive secretary Suhaimi Yahya said the seizure was an attempt to interfere with the administration of justice.

Any outcome of the ongoing court proceedings would be rendered academic, the affidavit said according to Malaysiakini.

Suhaimi said Bersatu was never served with any seizure order in relation to its accounts and was only notified in a letter dated April 19 and in a press release on the following day.

The affidavit accused MACC of “misconduct to interfere with the due administration of justice” amounting to a contempt of court which ought to be reviewed.

Bersatu is seeking a judicial review to challenge MACC’s freezing of its two bank accounts last month.

In January, MACC froze the two accounts under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act, as part of the agency’s investigation into an alleged misappropriation of funds for Covid-19 stimulus packages amounting to RM92.5 billion by the former Perikatan Nasional-led government.

Bersatu later filed an application to challenge the freezing of its accounts, accusing the agency of abusing its powers to conduct “selective prosecution” against PN.