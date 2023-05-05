High-risk areas are being monitored so that immediate action can be taken on early signs of slope failure.

KUALA LUMPUR: An early warning system for landslides will be introduced by Kuala Lumpur City Hall, mayor Kamarulzaman Mat Salleh said today. Priority would be given to high-risk locations.

He said DBKL’s slope unit was actively monitoring high-risk landslide areas to ensure immediate action can be taken if there are early signs of slope failure.

“This unit will be responsible for updating existing slope data in the Kuala Lumpur slope information system so that the total number of slopes recorded is the latest and is accurate, in line with the city’s rapid development,” he said.

He said 108 landslides have been reported since December 2021, involving risky slopes that required further action.

Of the total, 59 complaints involved road reserves where repair works have been completed, while 49 more slopes were under the responsibility of private landowners

He said DBKL had issued notices to landowners to carry out repair works, which would be monitored from time to time.

“Slope management in Kuala Lumpur actually involves various parties, dependent on and subject to the ownership of the land in the area. For example, if a landslide occurs in an area under the jurisdiction of the federal land commissioner, the public works department will take appropriate action for repairs to be carried out.

“However, DBKL will be ready to assist if needed,” he said. DBKL’s responsibility covered road reserves, recreational areas and any land under its maintenance.

Kamarulzaman said DBKL is preparing guidelines for slope maintenance as a reference for private landowners.

The DBKL slope unit plans to meet and hold briefings with city folk to explain slope management in private areas to raise awareness about the early signs of landslides so that preventive measures can be taken.