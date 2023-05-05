PETALING JAYA: Syed Hamadah Syed Othman, the former chief executive officer of the civil service pension fund, has been appointed the new group managing director and CEO of the pilgrims fund, Tabung Haji.

His appointment, which takes effect tomorrow, was announced by religious affairs minister Na’im Mokhtar, a Tabung Haji statement said, Bernama reported.

A well-known corporate figure, Syed Hamadah was head of Retirement Fund (Incorporated) (KWAP) for two years. He has over 25 years of experience as an expert in negotiations involving multinational and local organisations on the subjects of pensions, financing, pension funds, mergers and acquisitions.

Tabung Haji chairman Azman Mokhtar thanked the former CEO, Amrin Awaluddin, who has completed his two-year tenure, for his commitment and effort.