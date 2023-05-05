The election will involve all positions at the division level, including permanent chairman and division chief.

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Bahru Umno division’s election process which was previously postponed and suspended in March, will be held at 9am on May 27.

The matter was confirmed by the state Umno liaison committee secretary Abdul Halim Suleiman, but he said the venue of the election has not been finalised.

“We (Johor Umno) were given the responsibility to coordinate the matter, but the Johor Bahru division will issue a notice within 14 days,” he said when contacted by Bernama here.

Halim who is also the party’s Tebrau division chief said the election process will involve all positions at the divisional level including the permanent chairman, division chief, deputy chief and vice chief.

On March 18, the Johor Bahru Umno division’s election process was reportedly postponed and suspended after there were allegations that ballot papers exceeded the number of delegates present.

Then on April 1, party vice-president Khaled Nordin was reported to have said that the Johor Bahru Umno division election process that was postponed and suspended will be handled by the state Umno liaison committee.

Previously, the Umno election process was handled by the Umno election committee (JPU).