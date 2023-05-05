Transport minister Loke Siew Fook says the discussions will include allowing foreign vessels to repair undersea cables in Malaysian waters.

PETALING JAYA: Transport minister Loke Siew Fook says he will meet global tech companies, including Facebook and Google, as part of the government’s review of the cabotage policy.

The review of the policy includes allowing foreign vessels to repair undersea cables in Malaysian waters.

“There are a few issues involved (in the cabotage exemption) and one of them is the undersea cables. That is still being reviewed,” he told a press conference today.

Loke was asked for an update on calls for the review of the cabotage policy which touches on the right to operate vessels in a country.

The law is aimed at protecting local shipping industry players, while ensuring maritime safety and regulating shipping activities.

In 2019, Loke, in his first stint as transport minister, exempted foreign vessels from the policy to facilitate faster undersea cable repairs and maintenance work.

However, the following year, the exemption was reversed by his successor, Wee Ka Siong, under the Perikatan Nasional-led government, prompting concerns that it could affect foreign investments.

Loke said tech companies want more certainty regarding policies.

“We are committed to providing such certainty (and) my role as the minister is to provide that certainty and clarity of policies,” he said.

He also said the cabotage exemption given to Sabah and Sarawak in 2018 will remain.

“Both Sabah and Sarawak have different positions (on this matter). Sarawak wants to reinstate the cabotage, but Sabah wants to maintain the exemption because the argument is that the high costs of living there are partly due to the previous cabotage policy.

“Even with the cabotage exemption, it hasn’t really reduced the cost of living. But we cannot rush (any changes),” he said.