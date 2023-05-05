Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim did not want to confirm if the government is negotiating with China.

PETALING JAYA: Negotiations are ongoing to bring fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low, back to Malaysia.

“Discussions (on the matter) are underway with the countries involved through the proper diplomatic channels,” said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

“That (bringing back Jho Low) has been our position and we have been very tough on that since day one,” he told reporters at the Malaysian Red Crescent headquarters here today.

Anwar said the process to repatriate Low, the fugitive financier at the centre of the 1MDB scandal, is a complicated one that involves multiple countries, intelligence services and Interpol.

However, he did not want to confirm if these negotiations involved China.

“No, I can’t comment on that,” he said.

It was reported last month that the government was believed to be negotiating with Beijing to extradite Low.

Citing sources, co-author of “Billion Dollar Whale” Bradley Hope said such an arrangement was being “hotly debated” inside Putrajaya in the wake of Anwar’s trip to China in March.

“This would be huge, fascinating and marks the end of the main storyline of the 1MDB scandal – from its founding in 2009 to its collapse amid scandal in 2015 and all the insane partying and spending along the way until 2023,” he said in a website dedicated to tracking down Low.

Hope said the arrangement would involve handing over Low to Malaysia, as well as “wiping the slate clean” over China’s alleged involvement in Low’s deals to cover up the 1MDB fraud.

Low, who has been charged in Malaysia and the US over allegations that he orchestrated the theft of US$4.5 billion from 1MDB, is believed to be in Macau, although Beijing has denied protecting the fugitive financier.

Low was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment in absentia by a Kuwaiti court on money laundering charges in March.

Last September, Inspector-General of Police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said efforts to track Low were ongoing, and no Interpol member countries had confirmed his presence within their territories.