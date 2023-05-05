The Court of Appeal will hear an appeal by four members of the Penang state assembly who were told to vacate their seats.

PETALING JAYA: The Court of Appeal has set Nov 8 to hear the appeals by four members of the Penang state assembly who were required by the assembly to vacate their seats.

The date was set during case management today by deputy registrar Radzilawatee Abdul Rahman and confirmed by lawyer A Surendra Ananth, representing the legislative assembly and the Speaker, Law Choo Kiang.

The appeal was brought by Zulkifli Ibrahim (Sungai Acheh), Dr Afif Bahardin (Seberang Jaya), Khaliq Mehtab Ishaq (Bertam) and Zolkifly Lazim (Telok Bahang) whose seats were declared vacant in a state assembly motion.

They filed an appeal after the High Court dismissed their challenge against an anti-hopping amendment to the Penang state constitution and for an order to stop their seats from being declared vacant.

Judicial commissioner Azizan Arshad in dismissing their suits on Jan 20 held that he was bound by a Federal Court decision that the constitutional provision is valid.

The four assembly members, previously with Pakatan Harapan, had declared support for Bersatu after it left the coalition.