The environment department wants water quality, silts and runoffs to be closely monitored until the end of the reclamation project.

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang state government has made public the 71 conditions imposed by the environment department (DoE) in the conditional approval given for the Penang South Islands (PSI) project.

The conditions are published on the Penang Infrastructure Corporation (PIC)’s website. PIC is a special purpose vehicle formed by the state to implement the reclamation project and the Penang Transport Master Plan (PTMP).

A check by FMT found that the DoE directed the PIC to monitor several aspects linked to the reclamation work on a monthly basis until the reclamation is completed. This includes checking the water quality in the four rivers adjacent to the project site.

The beach lines alongside the project site must also be monitored once every three months throughout the reclamation period.

Reports produced from the beach monitoring works must be submitted to the irrigation and drainage department (DID), and a copy of the report must be submitted to Penang’s division of DoE as well.

“The monitoring can be halted after three years from the project’s completion date if the beaches’ profile are stable, and depending on the approval from DID,” the DoE said.

The DoE ordered silt monitoring to be done in real time, as well as the monitoring of runoffs from the reclamation sites on a monthly basis.

It also directed that concrete storage tanks be built to store and manage chemicals, petroleum and waste. Barriers must also be constructed around chemical storage tanks.

Another condition is for contractors to have in place emergency response plans to deal with accidents and any unexpected situation.

The PSI project will cover a total of 1,620ha off the southern coast, between Permatang Damar Laut and Gertak Sanggul.

The sale of reclaimed land and property will help finance the PTMP, in which new highways and a transit system would be built.