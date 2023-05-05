The former Rembau MP said major announcements should be well-planned ahead of time and not made in a ‘throw-away’ statement.

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim should not make “throw-away” remarks on important issues such as a possible increase in employers’ contribution to EPF, former minister Khairy Jamaluddin said today.

Khairy said in his experience working with past prime ministers, major announcements would be well-planned ahead of time.

“Usually, we will call all the ministries involved to think of what the prime minister can announce, not just give a ‘throw-away’ statement; it’s dangerous since it came from the prime minister,” he said in an episode of the Keluar Sekejap podcast.

On Monday, Anwar had said that the Cabinet would discuss requests for employers to contribute 20% towards EPF. “We have received such a request but we have yet to discuss the matter,” he said.

Former Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan questioned the 20% figure and said Anwar’s statement had caused a little panic among employers.

“If the government wanted to conduct a study first, then it’s better they didn’t announce the figure. They should just announce the plan to increase the EPF contribution,” Shahril said.

The Malaysian International Chamber of Commerce and Industry has said businesses would have to bear a bigger cost as employers were already paying higher EPF contributions since the minimum wage was increased from RM1,200 to RM1,500.

Khairy said that it is still too early to pass a negative judgment on the prime minister’s reform agenda and Anwar should be given another few months to prove himself.

He said the lack of a clear mandate in the 2022 general election made his reform tasks difficult. “If he received a clear mandate, (the reforms) could happen on the first day,” Khairy said.