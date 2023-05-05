The PBM president joins a list of politicians selected to head government agencies under the current administration.

PETALING JAYA: Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) president Larry Sng has been appointed chairman of the Malaysian Timber Industry Board (MTIB).

A Facebook post on PBM’s account congratulated Sng, the Julau MP, on his appointment.

On its website, MTIB, which is a statutory body under the plantation and commodities ministry, also listed Sng as its chairman.

Established in 1973, MTIB is tasked with formulating policies and strategies to develop the country’s timber industry so that it is competitive in the local and international markets.

Sng, 43, has also served as chairman of the Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC) and the Malaysian Pepper Board (MPB).

He joins a list of politicians appointed to head government agencies under the current administration.

On Tuesday, former housing and local government minister Reezal Merican Naina Merican was appointed chairman of the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade).

In March, Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki was appointed Mara chairman, and PKR’s Balik Pulau MP, Bakhtiar Wan Chik, was appointed chairman of MyCreative Ventures Sdn Bhd.

Former Machang MP Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub was also reappointed Felcra chairman in March.

Netizens and civic groups have pointed out that these political appointments are inconsistent with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s push for reforms and good governance.

PBM is among the parties backing Anwar’s unity government, giving it a two-thirds majority in the Dewan Rakyat.