The businessman was the owner of a chain of clinics and is believed to have been a victim of extortion, say police.

PETALING JAYA: Two men will be brought before the Kajang magistrates’ court on Monday to be charged over the killing of a businessman.

Kajang police chief Zaid Hassan said the suspects, both locals, will be charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, which will be read together with Section 34 of the same code (common intention).

Section 302 of the Penal Code provides for the death sentence upon conviction.

Zaid said one of the men is an e-hailing driver while the other is unemployed. They are aged 41 and 22, respectively.

On Tuesday, Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan said a 41-year-old businessman who owned a chain of clinics was believed to have been strangled in a failed extortion attempt.

He said the businessman’s remains were stuffed in a bag and thrown into a ravine in a secluded area in Hulu Langat on April 26.

Hussein added that the victim was believed to have been strangled with a wire by an acquaintance, who wanted to extort him for RM228,000.