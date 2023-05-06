Fama and others are working on the system, says agriculture and food security minister Mohamad Sabu.

SHAH ALAM: A real-time information system on vegetable supplies using “big data” is being set up by the ministry of agriculture and food security, minister Mohamad Sabu said today.

“The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) and other parties are working on this,” he said, Bernama reported.

He could not state when the system would be ready “but we are working hard to make it happen. I cannot promise this year, but we will try,” he told reporters at an Aidilfitri open house at the Kota Raja parliamentary constituency here.

He said China had “a big data system” which has had a positive effect.

Mohamad said there was sufficient food supply throughout the country but the ministry would continue to monitor supplies during the hot spell.

Some shortages involving sugar were dealt with immediately by the ministry of domestic trade and cost of living, he said.

Last month, Mohamad said his ministry was investigating complaints of vegetable dumping in Lojing Highlands, Kelantan, which had affected about 500 farmers.

Farmers in the area, next to Cameron Highlands, reportedly had to throw away thousands of tonnes of unsold vegetables believed to have been caused by dumping of imported vegetables.

Mohamad said the cultivation of certain vegetables by many farmers in one season was one of the factors that caused the dumping.

He said Fama would provide advisory services to ensure a stable supply of vegetables.