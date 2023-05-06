Azmin Ali claims the current government has been unable to improve the economy and ease the cost of living.

GOMBAK: Selangor Perikatan Nasional chairman Azmin Ali says there is nothing extraordinary about changing governments as it is allowed by law.

Speaking to the media at an Aidilfitri open house in Gombak Setia, the former Gombak MP said that changing the government and the leadership at the federal level “is nothing new”.

“The Federal Constitution allows for a government to be changed if it no longer meets the aspirations of the people,” he said.

“As long as it (the change) is allowed under the law, and the constitution, it can be done.”

He was commenting on rumours of plans to topple the unity government led by Anwar Ibrahim.

Azmin, who quit PKR in February 2020, played a prominent role in the Sheraton Move that resulted in the collapse of the former Pakatan Harapan government.

FMT previously reported that a group of Barisan Nasional MPs were said to be involved in a plot with PN to bring down the current government by quitting their parties to force by-elections.

The 10 had previously backed PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin after the results of the 15th general election (GE15) saw a hung Parliament where no coalition had enough seats to form the government.

However, Azmin was coy when asked about plans to topple the unity government anytime soon, saying he would leave this matter to the public.

“The people are complaining now. The government formed after the last general election is unable to improve the economy and ease the cost of living,” he said.

“They talk more than they act.”