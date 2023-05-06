Minister Armizan Ali says this is being done in accordance with the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

PETALING JAYA: The federal government is in the process of finalising the transfer of its reserve land in Sabah and Sarawak to the two states.

Sabah, Sarawak affairs and special functions minister Armizan Ali said this was being done in accordance with the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), Bernama reported.

Much of the federal reserve land has remained undeveloped for a long time in Sabah and Sarawak.

If the Sabah and Sarawak governments want to take over the land, they have to follow certain guidelines.

Armizan said discussions have been held by the MA63 Implementation Action Council and the office of the director-general of lands and mines to finalise these guidelines.

Speaking after a briefing on the Federal Territory of Labuan native court’s restructuring today, Armizan said the two states would become absolute owners of the land after it is handed over.

Armizan said the earlier decision of the finance ministry to hand over the authority to approve development projects worth up to RM50 million to the Sabah and Sarawak governments was also one of the long-standing demands that had been approved by the federal government in line with the MA63 agreement.