The clip shows a man being robbed and stabbed – but railway operator KTMB said no such attack took place in Segambut.

PETALING JAYA: A video clip supposedly of a man being attacked at Segambut railway station is fake, says rail operator KTMB.

The video had been spread on social media with claims it showed a man being robbed by six men after withdrawing money at an ATM in the station, with viewers warned to be careful in the area.

However, KTMB posted a notice on Facebook telling customers the video is fake and warned against spreading misinformation. “The public is requested not to spread this sort of fake news on social media.”