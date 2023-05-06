Sabahans and Perakians attend the harvest festival hosted for the first time in the state.

IPOH: A crowd of Sabahans and Perakians celebrated Kaamatan, the Sabahan harvest festival, hosted for the first time in the state by the Kadazan Dusun Cultural Association.

The festival, also known as Tadau Kaamatan, is a traditional festival celebrated in a big way by the Kadazan Dusun Murut Rungus community in Sabah from May 30-31 as a sign of gratitude at the end of the harvest season.

Perak KDCA advisor Jesseca Daimis said that the purpose of celebrating the Kaamatan festival in Perak was to strengthen friendship among the multiracial population, especially the KDMR community members who currently live, work or study in the state.

“At the same time, the Kaamatan festival celebration also introduces KDMR culture to other Perakians.

“Perak KDCA hopes that we can move more actively and be able to carry out various activities on a large scale, and bring together the KDMR community in the state,” she said.

KDCA is the association responsible for holding the Kaamatan celebrations in every district in Sabah. It has spread its wings to several states in the peninsula, with the Perak branch established in 2019.

A total of about 100 Sabahans in the state as well as Perakians attended the festival, which was officiated by Toisin Gantor, secretary of the Sabah and Sarawak affairs division of the Prime Minister’s Department.