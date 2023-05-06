Police say the victim was riding his motorcycle in the middle lane when he lost control, causing the others to collide while trying to avoid him.

SEREMBAN: A man was killed and six others injured after their motorcycles were involved in an accident at Km259.9 northbound of the North-South Expressway (NSE) at 2.40am today.

Seremban district police chief Nanda Maarof said the 19-year-old victim died at the scene due to severe body injuries.

“The victim was riding a Yamaha 135 LC motorcycle in the middle lane when he lost control of the machine. It skidded, causing six other motorcyclists to collide while trying to avoid him.

“As a result of the collision, two victims, aged 21 and 18, suffered serious injuries to the head, hands and feet, while the other four suffered minor injuries to the hands and feet,” he said in a statement here.

Nanda said the victim’s body was sent to the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital here for a post-mortem, while the injured victims were treated at the hospital.

He urged witnesses to come forward to assist in investigations.