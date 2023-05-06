The meeting follows the Cabinet decision to allow a second 5G network to be set up after Digital Nasional Bhd has secured 80% coverage of populated areas.

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission and telecommunication companies will meet on Monday following the Cabinet’s decision to implement a dual 5G network.

Communications and digital minister Fahmi Fadzil said he would explain the government’s decision.

The creation of the second network, after Digital Nasional Bhd has secured 80% coverage of populated areas, would involve several entities and telecommunication companies working together to build adequate telecommunication towers, he said.

“This is to ensure that if there is any problem with one network, there is still a backup,” he told reporters today.

Asked about existing 4G coverage, Fahmi said that the figure of 96.92% coverage was an aggregate or composite figure for all telecommunications companies.

However, consumers had to use two SIM cards or more than one service provider.

“For instance, when they return to their hometown, there is no coverage for company A, and in turn, consumers have to spend more for company B. I have instructed for this matter to be resolved starting in June,” he said.

On a separate matter, MCMC would meet with Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc about online scams. He said the company should set up an office in Malaysia to facilitate monitoring of their services.