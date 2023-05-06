Customs director-general Zazuli Johan says this could be due to most liquid or gel nicotine products being imported.

PETALING JAYA: Only 10 local manufacturers who produce liquid or gel products containing nicotine have registered their activities with the customs department by the April 30 deadline.

Customs director-general Zazuli Johan said seven of the registrations are by new manufacturers producing nicotine-based vape products, while the other three are licences for existing manufacturers to increase their production, Utusan Malaysia reported.

The government imposed an excise tax of RM0.40 per millilitre (ml) on electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes), liquid or gel containing nicotine with effect from April 1.

Local manufacturers who produce liquid or gel products containing nicotine were given until the end of last month to register their manufacturing activities with the customs department.

“The reception is poor because most vape liquids, as well as disposable vape and electronic cigarettes, are imported,” Zazuli told the Malay daily.

“We ask that manufacturers who have yet to register with us to do so before we take action.”

He said the customs department will track down unregistered manufacturers who produce liquid or gel products containing nicotine, adding that it will also continue to monitor importers and local manufacturers to ensure they correctly declare their customs forms.