Higher education minister Khaled Nordin says sports activities are not compulsory for such students.

JOHOR BAHRU: There will be no postponement of lectures and outdoor activities for students at higher education institutions (IPT) following the current hot weather phenomenon.

Higher education minister Khaled Nordin said that lectures and outdoor activities, including sports, will continue as usual and any decision regarding a postponement will be made based on the current situation.

“If the situation worsens, maybe only outdoor activities (will be postponed), but others (such as lectures) will go on as usual.

“It all depends on the current situation.

“Sports activities are not compulsory for IPT students. These activities are their own choice, unlike schools where everything is scheduled,” he told reporters after the Umno Veterans’ Aidilfitri celebration here today.

Khaled said this when asked whether the ministry would postpone lectures and outdoor activities at IPTs due to the hot weather to prevent heat stroke among students.