The Perak menteri besar says it’s ‘stupid’ for assemblymen to resign as it is better to stay and enjoy the RM11,000 in allowances.

PETALING JAYA: The opposition will not get to form a state government in Perak even if rumours of four assemblymen resigning from their posts is true, says menteri besar Saarani Mohamad.

Saarani said any effort to topple the government would be “stupid” as the forced by-elections will most certainly result in BN-PH winning again.

Saarani said if four seats fell vacant, he would put up four candidates from the BN-PH coalition and at least two of them were sure to win.

“So why be stupid to resign? It’s better to stay,” he was quoted as saying by Harian Metro.

Perak has 59 seats. In the previous elections, PN won 26 seats, not enough to form a government which requires at least 30 seats.

PH and BN, on the other hand, have 24 and nine seats respectively.

Saarani also advised the assemblymen not to be gullible with offers to resign and just enjoy the RM11,000 in monthly allowances as assemblymen.

Saarani claimed that so far, no assemblymen from BN had any intention of resigning. He expressed confidence that the government would continue to rule until the end of the term.