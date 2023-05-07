A fake media statement claiming to be from the Attorney-General’s Chambers says that an investigation paper was submitted by the prime minister’s special officer.

PETALING JAYA: The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) has denied issuing a statement regarding charges being filed against chief secretary to the government Zuki Ali.

“The AGC vehemently denies issuing that statement,” Attorney General Idrus Harun said in a brief statement on the AGC’s Facebook page.

In the fake media statement, the AGC was reported to have received an investigation paper into allegations against Zuki from Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s special officer following his directive.

The fake statement said the decision to prosecute Zuki was based on evidence and facts, and not due to pressure from any quarters.

The fake statement did not make any mention of Zuki’s alleged offences.

Zuki, whose tenure ends on Aug 10, 2024, was appointed to the position with effect from Jan 1, 2020. He took over from Ismail Bakar, who held the post for just over a year.