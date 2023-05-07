Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the era of ‘Modern Malaysia’ goes hand-in-hand with the development of Proton.

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has thanked Dr Mahathir Mohamad for his role in developing the automotive sector.

Speaking at Proton’s 40th anniversary celebration and the launch of the Proton X90 here today, Anwar said Proton’s development had played a pivotal role in bringing Malaysia into the era of modernity.

“The era of ‘Modern Malaysia’ goes hand-in-hand with the development of Proton, and the automotive industry has great potential not only in our country, but also in Asean,” he said.

“The unity government would like to thank former prime minister Mahathir for his contribution and role in the sector.”

Mahathir is credited with having conceived the idea of a national car- maker in 1979 as part of efforts towards industrialisation. The Cabinet approved the idea in 1982, and Proton was founded on 7 May 1983.

At today’s event, Proton launched its latest model, the mild-hybrid electric X90 SUV, priced from RM123,800 to RM152,800. The X90 is the carmaker’s third SUV in the X series.

Anwar said the automotive industry is a strategic economic sector and should not be underestimated as it has created job and business opportunities.

“As finance minister I am excited. Proton is the largest contributor to the country’s coffers with RM26 billion paid (in tax revenue). I expect more to be paid in the next few years,” he said.

Anwar also urged all state and local governments to be more effective in implementing investor-friendly measures.

Citing the Automotive High-Tech Valley in Tanjung Malim, Perak, he said the collaboration between Proton’s owner Geely Holdings and DRB-Hicom, as well as the research and development activities there would encourage more automotive companies to provide facilities in Malaysia.

“I expect the plan to be realised as soon as possible. It will attract high technology manufacturing, high value-added activities and complex products,” he said.

He added that he would discuss the matter with Perak menteri besar Saarani Mohamad to ensure the ease of doing business at the site, which will turn Tanjung Malim into an automotive focal point in the region.

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.