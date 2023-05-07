Deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says its vital for candidates in upcoming state polls to seek common ground and not focus on differences.

BAGAN DATUK: Deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has advised candidates contesting in the upcoming elections in six states to avoid issues that will incite public anger.

The Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman and Umno president said although candidates have differing opinions and political views they need to act rationally when campaigning.

“And so it is with the unity government led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. We have a two-third majority in the Dewan Rakyat for the first time since the 11th general election (in 2004).

“We need to support this government. If you don’t agree, it’s okay, we celebrate differences of opinions but for me, it’s better to seek out common ground and not focus on differences,” he said during his speech at the Hari Raya celebrations at a mosque in his constituency last night.

He also said that Malaysians should not be politicking all the time but only when elections are held so that greater effort goes toward the development of the economy and the country.

Zahid also urged the people of Perak to set aside their differences and unite in thought and actions and not to engage in politicking too much.

“We in Bagan Datuk really support the leadership of Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad as Perak menteri besar and this support is done openly, and quietly, we have done it consistently,” he added.