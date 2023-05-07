Malaysia’s men’s indoor hockey squad, the defending champion, squandered a 3-0 lead against Indonesia in the final.

PHNOM PENH: Malaysia’s men’s indoor hockey squad let a SEA Games gold medal slip away in a penalty shootout after comfortably leading 3-0 against Indonesia in the final here this evening.

Everything changed with 16 minutes left in the game, when Indonesia equalised, dragging the match to a penalty shoot-out.

In the decider, Malaysia, the defending champion, failed in two attempts while Indonesia only needed to take one shot.

The national squad had opened the score in the 16th minute through Danial Asyraf Abdul Ghani, before Muhammad Firdaus Omar added another five minutes later and in the 24th minute, Faridzul Afiq Mohd scored Malaysia’s third goal.

The Indonesians fought back with goals in the 37th minute by Muhammad Firdaus, followed by Ferdian Rahman before Revo Priliandro’s penalty corner in the final minute of the game put the match went to a penalty shoot-out.

Malaysia’s gold medal hopes ended when they lost 1-2 when Izham Azhar and Syed Mohamad Syafiq Syed Cholan failed to convert their penalty strokes.

Malaysia had won the gold medal in the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines, defeating Thailand 3-1 in the final. The event was not contested at the games held in Hanoi last year.

After the match, coach Hanip Che Halim said his players had put up their best performance but the mistakes at the end of the game cost them dearly.

“I can say that our players played very well, but a little carelessness at the last moment caused this (defeat) to happen. They put up a power game and we have strengthened the defence, but the carelessness at the end let down our campaign,” he said.