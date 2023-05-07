Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says he will continue engaging with China to attract investment in the automotive sector.

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has urged Proton to help make Malaysia become an automotive export hub, promising that his government would continue to engage with China to attract additional investment in the sector.

Based on discussions with Eric Li, the founder and chairman of Proton’s Chinese partner Geely Holding Group, Anwar said there must be a focus on providing quality training to local workers if their success is to continue.

“Geely is also prepared to support a major training programme for Malaysians in Proton to excel and enhance their abilities,” he said at the launch of Proton’s mild-hybrid electric vehicle model, the Proton X90, part of the carmaker’s transition away from petrol and gas powered vehicles.

Anwar said the automotive sector must ensure that vehicle production is aligned with the United Nation’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals.

The prime minister labelled the automotive industry as a strategic economic sector that created many job and business opportunities on top of revenue for the government.

“Proton is the largest contributor to the country’s coffers with RM26 billion paid (in tax revenue). I expect more to be paid in the next few years,” he said.

Anwar also urged all state and local governments to be more effective in implementing investor-friendly measures.

Citing the Automotive High-Tech Valley in Tanjung Malim, Perak, he said the collaboration between Proton’s owners Geely Holding and DRB-Hicom, as well as the research and development activities there would encourage more automotive companies to provide facilities in Malaysia.

“I expect the plan to be realised as soon as possible. It will attract high technology manufacturing, high value-added activities and complex products,” he said.

He added that he would discuss the matter with Perak menteri besar Saarani Mohamad to ensure the ease of doing business at the site, which will turn Tanjung Malim into an automotive focal point in the region.