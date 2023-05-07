The woman was arrested at her home in Puncak Alam, Shah Alam, on Tuesday.

SHAH ALAM: The remand order against a woman who allegedly committed sexual assault on her 14-year-old son has been extended by three days.

Kuala Selangor district police chief Ramli Kasa said the remand order against the 33-year-old woman was issued by the Kuala Selangor magistrates’ court.

The remand order has been extended until May 10, he said.

The woman was arrested at her home in Puncak Alam, Shah Alam, Selangor, on Tuesday after police received a report from a social welfare department officer, who had received information about the abuse through a video obtained from an unknown person.