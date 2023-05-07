The 61-year-old suspect has been remanded in custody for three days for an investigation under the Sedition Act.

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested a senior citizen over three provocative and seditious Facebook posts that could disrupt public order.

Federal police secretary Noorsiah Saaduddin said the 61-year-old suspect, who uses the Facebook account of ‘Nong Mazlan’ was arrested at Kampung Hulu in Melaka yesterday.

Police confiscated two mobile phones believed to have been used to publish the three posts on Facebook.

Noorsiah said the investigation was conducted under the Sedition Act for causing incitement against the King or country and under the Penal Code for making a deliberate insult with the intention of inciting a breach of the peace.

The suspect would be remanded for three days from today, she said.