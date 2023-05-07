Charles Santiago says there are already signs of the warming effects associated with the weather phenomenon.

PETALING JAYA: State governments have been urged to immediately set up their own war rooms to educate Malaysians about the effects of the El Niño weather phenomenon, which the United Nations expects to begin developing in July.

Charles Santiago, chairman of the National Water Services Commission (SPAN), told FMT there are already signs of El Niño’s warming impact, with water dropping to critical levels at six dams in Perlis, Kedah and Penang.

“Most of our drinking water comes from river sources, but if those start to dry up then dam water is used to support them,” he said.

El Niño is a naturally occurring phenomenon typically associated with rises in temperature.

Santiago said state governments will be critical in curbing its effects. “They should be required to lay out a plan, and part of it must be making information available to the public about the river levels and statuses of the dams.

“People must be informed if there will be water disruptions in their area and that water tanks will be parked there. That kind of info must be made available to the public on social media,” he said.

State governments are also responsible for educating the public on how they can conserve water. “For instance, washing cars. The public must be taught to wash their cars with rain water rather than processed water.”

“We have close to two million vehicles in Klang Valley so can you imagine how much water is used if each of them is washed twice a week.”

Businesses should also play their part by trying to use more waste water, he said.

“If the state governments don’t manage the situation well, people will get upset and votes will swing,” he said of the effect water shortages would have on the coming state elections.

On Saturday, SPAN said the water levels at Timah Tasoh Dam in Perlis; Sungai Muda Dam, Pedu Dam and Beris Dam in Kedah; as well as Ayer Itam Dam and Telok Bahang Dam in Penang, would be monitored closely due to the risk of drought.

The commission also said it has instructed all state water operators to take measures to prevent supply disruptions due to drought, including monitoring the supply of raw water levels at rivers and dams to ensure the proper operation of water treatment plants.