Leaders of parties in the ruling coalition are expected to discuss elections to legislative assemblies in six states expected after June.

PETALING JAYA: Leaders of coalition parties in the unity government led by Anwar Ibrahim have begun a leadership consultative council meeting at Menara Dato Onn, Kuala Lumpur.

The meeting was chaired by Anwar, who is Pakatan Harapan chairman.

Others seen turning up for the meeting included Barisan Nasional chairman and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Gabungan Parti Sarawak chief whip Fadillah Yusof, DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook, PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, MIC president SA Vigneswaran, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) president Jeffrey Kitingan and Warisan president Shafie Apdal.

The meeting is expected to discuss preparations for legislative elections in six states due to be held some time after June.

The state assemblies of Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kelantan, Kedah and Terengganu are expected to be dissolved in the second half of June to pave the way for elections.

Earlier today, Zahid said the coalition had several formulas that are more suited to the current situation for allocating election seats among the coalition partners.

“We at the state level have held discussions about seat allocations even though they’re not finalised. We are confident the composition will follow the suitability of seats won by BN itself and parties in PH,” he said.

He said BN leaders had agreed that seat discussions should be held between BN and PH, and not between component parties within the two coalitions.

Zahid said the matters to be discussed at the meeting include consensus regarding machinery mobilisation and the workflow to be implemented.