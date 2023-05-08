Chants of ‘reformasi’ greeted Anwar Ibrahim as he arrived at the cinema with his wife Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim attended the premiere of the film “Anwar: The Untold Story”, which depicts his life and political struggle.

Anwar, accompanied by his wife Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, arrived at the cinema at the Pavillion mall here to chants of “Reformasi” by those present.

Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, communications and digital minister Fahmi Fadzil, and local personalities such as singer Siti Nurhaliza Taruddin were among the 250 guests at the screening.

The film, by Indonesian director Viva Westi, features local actor Farid Kamil Zahari in the role of Anwar, while Indonesian actress Acha Septriasa plays Wan Azizah.

The film is set between 1993 and 1998 when Anwar was deputy prime minister and finance minister, and his struggle against corruption. It will be shown in general release to cinemas from May 18.