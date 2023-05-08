Madani Sahari is accused of asking for the sum to assist a company in obtaining a letter of award for a RM24 million project.

KUALA LUMPUR: The former CEO of a government agency pleaded not guilty in the sessions court here today over claims he solicited a RM5 million bribe two years ago.

Madani Sahari, who used to lead the Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and Internet of Things Institute (MARii), was accused of asking for the said sum from one P Kuhan Arunasalam to assist A2Z Technology Sdn Bhd in obtaining a letter of award for a RM24 million project.

Madani was accused of committing the offence some time in May 2021 at Publika here.

MARii is an agency under the investment, trade and industry ministry (Miti).

Madani was charged under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, which provides, upon conviction, for a jail sentence of up to 20 years and a fine no less than five times the value of the bribe.

Judge Suzana Hussin extended the RM300,000 bail imposed on him by the Shah Alam sessions court last month.

The court fixed June 9 for next mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Law Chin How appeared for the prosecution. Madani was represented by lawyers Wan Aizuddin Wan Mohamed, Rahmat Hazlan, and Rahmat Abu Bakar.

On April 14, Madani was charged with receiving the same sum of RM5 million in the Shah Alam sessions court.

It is not known when he left his post as MARii CEO. However, Azrul Reza Aziz took over the position on April 10.

Madani had been MARii CEO since April 2010.

It was reported that MACC had arrested 10 people last year to assist investigations into a project under MARii.