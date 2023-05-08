5G services will be provided by two private entities, one of which will take over Digital Nasional Bhd, the current sole network wholesaler.

PETALING JAYA: A private entity will take over government-owned Digital Nasional Bhd once the company, a vehicle of the finance ministry, has achieved 5G network coverage of 80% of populated areas, it was revealed today.

The provision of 5G services will then come under two private entities, said Ali Hanafiah Mohd Yunus, chief operations officer of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission.

“Entity A will take over DNB, where it will resume the operations and implementation. Entity B will start from scratch,” he said in an interview with Bernama TV. Hanafiah said DNB staff would remain with Entity A.

“When Entity A takes over DNB, the government will withdraw all of its ownership. It would become a private entity. It will no longer belong to the government,” he said.

Last week, the government agreed to allow a second 5G service provider, with the shift to a dual network to commence in Phase 2 of the rollout of the 5G network.

However, communications and digital minister Fahmi Fadzil said this will only happen once 80% coverage to populated areas has been achieved by DNB.

Ali Hanafiah said the government would ensure there will be an equal playing field when 5G services are provided by the two entities.

Conditions would be imposed to make sure both entities provide internet services at the same speed, and at the same prices as well. “There will be no ‘worse off’ case,” he said.

“If entity A took over DNB’s charges of RM13 for 1 GB of data, then entity B would impose the same. But if entity B is going to be offering something cheaper, that will be up to them.”

“In terms of quality of service and quality of experience, what was imposed on entity A will be imposed on entity B at the same time. So there will be an equal playing field,” he said.