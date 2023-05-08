Selangor Ruler, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah thanks the government for naming the specialist hospital after him.

SERDANG: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah today officiated the ceremony to rename Hospital Serdang as Hospital Sultan Idris Shah Serdang.

In his speech, the Ruler thanked the government for naming the hospital after him.

“Indeed, the health and welfare of the people are important to me and will always be close to my heart,” he said during a ceremony held at the hospital’s auditorium.

The event was also attended by Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin.

Hospital Sultan Idris Shah Serdang, which began operations in May 2005, is a major specialist hospital and the National Tertiary Cardiac Referral Centre for the central region and complex heart cases nationwide.

Sultan Sharafuddin said the opening of Hospital Sultan Idris Shah Serdang’s much-anticipated cardiology centre will make it easier for the people, especially in Selangor, to get the best treatment.

“I hope that with the establishment of this cardiology centre, we will be able to improve the delivery of health services and reduce the waiting period for heart patients in Selangor.

“I was informed that Hospital Sultan Idris Shah Serdang has also forged a strategic collaboration with Universiti Putra Malaysia’s (UPM) medicine and health sciences faulty, and its teaching hospital. It is hoped that such collaboration can be extended to other specialist facilities and services,” he said.

He also urged the government to diversify funding sources for people’s healthcare by focusing on the development of a national health insurance programme.

“At the same time, the government should take care of the welfare of doctors and health workers because it is a noble job and they should be given due recognition. Do not politicise the issue as it could ultimately be detrimental to all parties.

“The management of the new hospital must also have an efficient system and ensure that scheduled maintenance is carried out. Every damaged infrastructure and equipment must be upgraded and repaired in order to improve the public’s access to healthcare,” he added.