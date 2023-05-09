Farid Kamil Zahari says he was prepared to migrate if Anwar Ibrahim did not become prime minister.

KUALA LUMPUR: Actor Farid Kamil Zahari, who portrays Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in the biopic film “Anwar: The Untold Story” considered leaving Malaysia, if the latter did not come to power after the 15th general election (GE15).

Speaking to the press after the movie premiere last night, Anwar said that the film, except for its editing and soundtrack, had been completed prior to his assuming office.

“You have to be cognizant of that fact. That’s why I remember reading Farid’s interview on the possibility of me not taking over the leadership, (where he said) he would have probably left the country because it was too much of a risk for him.

“Those in the corridors of power may not like it, but fortunately, I’m here,” Anwar said.

Meanwhile, Farid said he endured hardship when shooting for the film began.

“I had to keep my trip to Indonesia a secret until the film was completed and Anwar became the prime minister.

“And my return (to Malaysia) was such a relief, because when I left, I had told my wife that there was a good chance that we would have to move there (Indonesia),” Farid said.

Set in the period between 1993 and 1998, the film depicts Anwar’s time as Malaysia’s deputy prime minister and finance minister, his opposition to corruption and his imprisonment.

The film will be released in all major cinemas beginning from May 18.