Economy minister Rafizi Ramli says this will benefit companies involved in the renewable energy sector.

PUTRAJAYA: The ban on renewable energy exports has been lifted, says economy minister Rafizi Ramli.

Rafizi said the decision to lift the ban was jointly made with the natural resources, environment and climate change ministry and its aim was to improve the country’s policy on the green economy.

“The decision to lift the ban on cross-border renewable energy exports will benefit companies in Malaysia that are in the renewable energy business,” he said at a press conference with natural resources, environment and climate change minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

The ban on the export of renewable energy was implemented in October 2021, under the Ismail Sabri Yaakob-led administration.

In May 2022, Bakri MP Yeo Bee Yin urged the government to lift the ban on renewable energy exports to Singapore, saying it will attract more investments and create more green jobs.

The former energy, science, technology, environment and climate change minister said Malaysia had been engaging with Singapore on renewable energy exports to the country since the end of 2018 until the fall of the then Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

70% of electricity supply

Nik Nazmi said renewable energy will cover 70% of the nation’s electricity supply generation by 2050.

This expansion will enable surplus renewable energy generation, which will be exchanged with neighboring countries, he added.

He also said increasing the renewable capacity in the electric supply system will require a total of RM637 billion in investments until 2050.

“This will include investments in renewable generation sources, strengthening the infrastructure, and operating costs for new grid system networks,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rafizi said Putrajaya will allocate RM50 million for the installation of solar panels in various government buildings and facilities by the end of the year.

