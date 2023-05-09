Dr Zaliha Mustafa says the El Nino phenomenon will result in higher temperatures.

PUTRAJAYA: The health ministry has made thorough preparations at all its facilities at the state and federal levels to face the effects of the southwest monsoon and the El Nino phenomenon, said its minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

El Nino is a naturally occurring phenomenon typically associated with rising temperatures.

Zaliha said all health facilities were well equipped to provide the best treatment to those affected by the heat wave.

“El Nino will cause significant changes in temperature,” she was quoted as saying by Bernama.

“We advise those having symptoms related to the higher temperatures to seek immediate treatment at hospitals,” she told reporters at an Aidilfitri open house hosted by the Malaysian Organisation of Pharmaceutical Industries here.

Earlier today, MetMalaysia said Malaysians could expect drier days and lesser rainfall as the southwest monsoon begins next week on May 15.

MetMalaysia director-general Helmi Abdullah said the southwest monsoon was expected to last until September, bringing fewer rainy days to most of Malaysia.

“However, squall lines can still lead to thunderstorms on the west coast of the Peninsula and west of Sabah, especially early in the morning,” he said in a statement.

Earlier this month, MetMalaysia said there was a 62% probability that the El Nino phenomenon would start from May to July.

Meanwhile, Zaliha also said the ministry was looking to improve cooperation with pharmaceutical industry players in the country in various fields, including information sharing.

“We are discussing cooperation in terms of data sharing and collaboration,” she said.